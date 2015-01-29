KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 AMMB Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's fifth biggest lender, said on Thursday its group managing director, Ashok Ramamurthy, has resigned with immediate effect and it is now identifying a replacement.

Ramamurthy will return to Australia and New Zealand Banking Grup Ltd (ANZ) and take on a senior executive role, according to a local stock exchange filing. He was previously at ANZ for 23 years.

ANZ is the largest shareholder in AMMB, with a stake of around 24 percent.

