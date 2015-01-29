BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 AMMB Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's fifth biggest lender, said on Thursday its group managing director, Ashok Ramamurthy, has resigned with immediate effect and it is now identifying a replacement.
Ramamurthy will return to Australia and New Zealand Banking Grup Ltd (ANZ) and take on a senior executive role, according to a local stock exchange filing. He was previously at ANZ for 23 years.
ANZ is the largest shareholder in AMMB, with a stake of around 24 percent.
For the full filing, please click on: bit.ly/1ErlMCE (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
FRANKFURT, May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.