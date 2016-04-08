SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 8 ANZ Banking Group
is weighing the sale of its 24 percent stake in
Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) as
Australia's No.4 bank steps up efforts to exit minority stakes
in Asia, four people familiar with the matter said.
ANZ's stake in Malaysia's sixth-biggest lender is valued at
about $820 million. It first bought a 13.5 percent stake in
2006, boosting it to nearly 24 percent in 2007.
ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott is turning his focus back on the
bank's core home market, reversing past efforts to build a
pan-Asian footprint.
ANZ and AmBank declined to comment.
