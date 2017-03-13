BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
STOCKHOLM, March 13 Swedish care service provider Ambea on Monday said it intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a fixed price valuing the company's shares at around 5 billion crowns ($559 million).
Five investors - Investment AB Oresund, Carve Capital, Catella Fondforvaltning, Didner & Gerge Fonder and RAM ONE - have committed to invest a total of 750 million crowns, Ambea said.
Ambea had sales of 4.4 billion crowns in 2015 with an operating margin of 5.4 percent. ($1 = 8.9388 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alison Williams)
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.