BRIEF-Rallye announces successful bond issuance of 350 million euros
* RALLYE: SUCCESS OF THE €350M BOND ISSUE, WITH A MATURITY ABOVE FIVE YEARS AND A YIELD AT 4.375%
SAO PAULO May 12 Brazilian drinks company Ambev SA agreed to hand off operations in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador to its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA , according to a securities filing on Thursday.
In return, Ambev will absorb the Panamanian operations of SABMiller PLC, which is in the process of being taken over by the Belgium-based AB InBev. The transfer of the Latin American assets is conditioned on the success of that merger. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.