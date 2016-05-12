SAO PAULO May 12 Brazilian drinks company Ambev SA agreed to hand off operations in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador to its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA , according to a securities filing on Thursday.

In return, Ambev will absorb the Panamanian operations of SABMiller PLC, which is in the process of being taken over by the Belgium-based AB InBev. The transfer of the Latin American assets is conditioned on the success of that merger. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)