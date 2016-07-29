SAO PAULO, July 29 Ambev <SA ABEV3.SA>, a subsidiary of beverage giant Anheuser Busch Inbev SA, will launch a returnable bottles campaign nationwide in Brazil to help raise sales volumes, executives said on Friday.

In a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Paiva said the company was trying to boost prospects in under performing regions. Paiva said the company is "excited" about prospects despite short-term adversities related to a prolonged recession in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano)