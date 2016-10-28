(Adds comments from CEO Pinto Paiva, share performance)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Arend Laier
SAO PAULO Oct 28 Ambev SA expects no net
revenue growth this year and will cut investments, reflecting
the challenges facing Latin America's largest beverage maker as
the harshest Brazilian recession in eight decades and rising
unemployment weigh down beer sales.
In a call to discuss third-quarter results, executives at
São Paulo-based Ambev said they no longer hope to post flat
growth in net revenue as demand remains tepid. Costs and sales,
general and administrative expenses in Brazil are expected to
rise in the low to high single-digits this year, they added.
"Consumption in Brazil in the short term faces downward
pressure, but we expect a better 2017," Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Pinto Paiva said during the call. Another reason why
Ambev cut guidance for net revenue growth this year was
diverging annual pricing comparisons which he did not specify.
Shares posted their biggest drop in more than a year on
Friday, reflecting doubts among investors whether Pinto Paiva
has taken the right strategic approach to help Ambev navigate
the downturn in Brazil and parent company AB Inbev SA's
acquisition of SAB Miller Holdings Inc.
Ambev SA, Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's
Latin American subsidiary, saw adjusted net income rise 3.6
percent to 3.198 billion reais ($1 billion) on an annual basis,
10 percent above a consensus estimate compiled by Thomson
Reuters.
Even as net income beat analyst estimates due to a reversion
of withholding tax provisions in Argentina and the booking of
deferred tax assets at overseas units, Ambev's operational
profit disappointed as volumes suffered.
Continuing weakness in Brazil led to a 20 percent annual
slump in earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization to
3.999 billion reais, about 16 percent below analyst consensus
estimates. EBITDA, as the gauge is known, is a widely followed
metric of operational profitability.
The stock was down 2.1 percent at 19.10 reais in early
afternoon trading in São Paulo. Ambev is up 7.2 percent this
year, lagging behind the 48 percent gain in the benchmark
Bovespa stock index.
While management stated that the third quarter was the
toughest in a challenging year, growth opportunities are
emerging outside Brazil - the company's home turf and Latin
America's most populous country. As a result, Ambev plans to cut
investment in Brazil this year, without providing a figure.
($1 = 3.1645 reais)
(Additional reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)