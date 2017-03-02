SAO PAULO, March 2 Ambev SA reported
a 13.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income from the
year before to 4.834 billion reais ($1.6 billion), the Brazilian
beverages company said on Thursday.
The result was above a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of
a 4.2 billion reais net income. When adjusted for non-recurring
items, net income fell 15.9 percent to 3.656 billion reais.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of profitability known as EBITDA, fell 25
percent to 6.015 billion reais, below a consensus estimate of
6.7 billion reais.
($1 = 3.0890 reais)
