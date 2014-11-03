* Ambienta closes second fund above 300 mln eur target

* Invests in energy efficiency, pollution control sectors

LONDON Nov 3 Private equity firm Ambienta said on Monday it had closed its second environmental fund at 323.5 million euros ($404 million), slightly over its target.

Founded in 2007, Ambienta has completed 18 investments to date in industrial firms which develop products or provide services in the areas of energy efficiency, pollution control, recycling and waste management.

It has over 500 million euros of assets under management and closed its first fund at around 220 million euros in 2009.

Its second fund closed above its target of 300 million euros and investors included pension funds and insurance companies, the firm said.

"We are now focused on continuing to identify attractive opportunities across Europe and delivering strong returns for our investors," Nino Tronchetti Provera, Ambienta's managing partner, said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.8004 euro) (Reporting by Nina Chestney)