LONDON Oct 14 UK-based commodities trading and
logistics services company Ambrian Plc is planning to
wind down its metals trading activities over the next few months
due to an uncertain business environment in commodities, the
company said on Friday.
"Ambrian will focus on the development of its industrial
asset base and on building a portfolio of businesses with a
balanced risk profile and defensive income drivers," it said.
"The board is currently assessing a number of strategies,
investments and corporate transactions which it believes could
assist the company in achieving these targets."
Ambrian has offices in London, Shanghai, Taipei and
Singapore and a network of agents in North and South America,
Asia and the Middle East.
