Dec 18 Ambu A/S :

* Ambu A/S - share split

* Says decided to reduce nominal value of each A and B share from 10.00 Danish crowns ($2) per share to 2.50 crowns per share

* Each A- or B-share of nom. value 10.00 crowns has thus been split in four new A- or B-share of nom. value 2.50 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0310 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)