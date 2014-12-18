BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics says offering of 5.2 mln shares priced at $14.50/shr
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Dec 18 Ambu A/S :
* Ambu A/S - share split
* Says decided to reduce nominal value of each A and B share from 10.00 Danish crowns ($2) per share to 2.50 crowns per share
* Each A- or B-share of nom. value 10.00 crowns has thus been split in four new A- or B-share of nom. value 2.50 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0310 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oncosil receives institutional review board approval from md anderson cancer center for pancreatic clinical study programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)