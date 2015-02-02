Feb 2 Ambu A/S :

* Q1 2014/2015 revenue 388 million Danish crowns ($58.96 million) versus 342 million crowns

* Q1 2014/2015 EBIT 15 million crowns versus 16 million crowns

* Q1 2014/2015 pretax profit 11 million crowns versus 4 million crowns

* In local currencies, the outlook for 2014/15 is unchanged relative to the outlook announced in the annual report for 2013/14

* Continued organic growth of about 7-8% and an EBIT margin of about 13.5-14% in local currencies are thus expected for 2014/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5809 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)