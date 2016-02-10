MUMBAI Feb 10 Three months ended Dec. 31 (versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 1.10 vs 3.29

Total income 23.79 vs 24.05

NOTE: Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of Holcim , is an India-based cement manufacturing company.

Results are consolidated. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)