MUMBAI Feb 18 Three months ended Dec. 31 (versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 14.87 vs 12.79

Total income 104.24 vs 95.81

NOTE: Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of Holcim , is an India-based cement manufacturing company.

Results are consolidated. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)