Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS) fall 2 percent on expectations the company will post lower-than-expected earnings for the October-December quarter later in the day, dealers say.

Morgan Stanley reduced its rating on Ambuja Cements to "equalweight" from "overweight" on Wednesday, saying valuations already reflect expectations of firmer cement prices and a "structurally positive" outlook for the sector.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)