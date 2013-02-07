Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS) fall 2 percent on expectations the company will post lower-than-expected earnings for the October-December quarter later in the day, dealers say.
Morgan Stanley reduced its rating on Ambuja Cements to "equalweight" from "overweight" on Wednesday, saying valuations already reflect expectations of firmer cement prices and a "structurally positive" outlook for the sector.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.