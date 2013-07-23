A labourer pulls a sack of cement along the floor after unloading it from a freight train at a railway station in Mumbai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - India's Ambuja Cements Ltd(ABUJ.NS) may miss profit consensus forecast for the April-June quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Ambuja Cements to report a profit of 3.19 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 3.42 billion rupees.

Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform" on Monday, while adding that growth in cement demand in the April-June quarter was weak and it expects profits for Indian cement majors to decline by 25-35 percent for the period.

Shares in Ambuja Cements are down 0.78 percent at 1.55 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)