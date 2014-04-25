Workers clean a cement dumper at the construction site of a residential building in Kolkata January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI Cement maker Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS) reported a forecast-beating 6.6 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher sales, and expects a revival in the economy after ongoing elections ending on May 16.

"Although macroeconomic condition remains challenging, construction activity is expected to pick up pace after elections," the company, India's third-largest cement maker, said in a statement late on Thursday.

Ambuja, controlled by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd HOLN.VX, the world's second-largest cement producer, reported a net profit of 5.20 billion rupees ($85.2 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with 4.88 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 3.62 billion rupees according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the quarter rose about 4 percent to 26.4 billion rupees from a year earlier. ($1 = 61.0550 rupees)

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)