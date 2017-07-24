Ambuja Cements June-quarter consolidated profit rises 12 percent

Workers unload cement bags from a truck near the construction site of residential buildings in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2016.

(Reuters) - Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the world's No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim Ltd, posted an about 12 percent increase in quarterly consolidated net profit on Monday, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

Consolidated net profit rose to 7.18 billion rupees ($111.59 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from 6.42 billion rupees a year earlier, the cement maker said in a statement. (bit.ly/2vAP9BK)

Consolidated cement sales volume rose 7.6 percent to 12.78 million tonnes.

($1 = 64.3400 Indian rupees)