MUMBAI May 17 Ambuja Cements Ltd, India's second-largest cement manufacturer, said it had obtained a stay on an 11.63 billion rupees ($212.21 million) penalty imposed by the country's competition watchdog in June, but has been ordered to deposit 10 percent of the amount.

Ambuja has been asked to deposit 1.16 billion rupees by the regulatory tribunal within four weeks from Friday.

Ambuja is among 11 other cement manufacturers slapped with $1.1 billion in fines in June for price fixing by the Competition Commission of India. ($1 = 54.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)