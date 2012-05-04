* Dish to drop AMC Network channels
* Dish cites costs, ratings of AMC channels
* AMC says Dish's move is related to lawsuit
By Liana B. Baker and Yinka Adegoke
May 4 Subscribers to Dish Network Corp
could lose TV shows such as "Mad Men and "The Walking Dead" as a
result of a dispute between the satellite TV company and AMC
Networks Inc over programming fees and a 4-year-old
lawsuit.
Dish spokesman Bob Toevs said in a statement on Friday that
the satellite provider had decided to drop the channels IFC,
Sundance, WE and the AMC Network's flagship AMC channel when its
contract expires in June.
AMC first said that Dish planned to drop its programming in
a statement on Friday related to a 4-year-old breach-of-contract
lawsuit that a subsidiary of AMC Networks, called VOOM HD, had
brought against Dish. VOOM HD is seeking more than $2.5 billion
in damages against Dish for improperly terminating a 15-year
contract in 2008, according to a statement by AMC Networks
spokeswoman Georgia Juvelis.
The case is set to go to trial in the New York State Supreme
Court after the judge denied Dish's pretrial appeal against a
claim it had destroyed evidence in the case.
Dish responded that the VOOM litigation is a separate matter
from carriage fees, saying it fairly ended its agreement with
the AMC Networks unit, which had not delivered the content it
had promised.
Dish said that AMC was charging too much for its programming
and that it also drew low ratings. It said customers could watch
AMC's programming on the Internet, on Netflix or
Amazon.com. AMC licenses older seasons of its shows to
Netflix and Amazon.com, but not its current seasons.
Meanwhile, AMC said on Friday that "The Walking Dead" was
the No. 1 scripted drama with Dish subscribers in the most
recent quarter, according to Nielsen Media Research.
As AMC evolves from a sleepy backwater cable channel for old
movies to a home for premium TV shows, cable and satellite
operators have braced themselves for an increase in subscriber
fees by the New York-based company.
AMC executives have said they expect to triple the fees they
charge carriers to 75 cents per subscriber over the next four to
five years with various partners.
AMC raising its affiliate fees for its increasingly popular
networks brings its own challenges.
Cable operator Suddenlink Communications pushed back this
month, warning customers AMC was demanding up to a 100 percent
increase in fees over the length of its current contract.
The dispute was resolved with the operator - which boasts 1
million subscribers - but not before it got nasty, according to
one senior executive. Disputes with larger distributors such as
Dish, which has some 14 million subscribers, are bound to be
even more complicated.