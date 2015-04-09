April 9 Motion picture theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said it signed a deal with Dolby Laborataries Inc to install Dolby's big-movie-screen technolgy in its premium theatres.

AMC said it expects to have installed "Dolby Cinema" at AMC Prime theatres by mid-May in up to four locations in the United States.

AMC, whose movie theatres under its premium Prime brand have recliner chairs with subwoofers and speakers attached, said it would renovate its existing premium movie theatres with Dolby's big-screen technology. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)