Dec 18 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holding Inc
, a theater chain controlled by Chinese billionaire Wang
Jianlin, rose 9 percent in their debut, valuing the company at
about $1.87 billion.
AMC, the No.2 U.S. theater chain after Regal Entertainment
Group, raised about $332 million after pricing its
initial public offering of 18.42 million Class A shares at $18
each, the lower end of its expected range of $18-$20.
The company is controlled by China's Dalian Wanda Group,
which is headed by Jianlin, the country's richest man, according
to Forbes.
AMC shares opened at $19.18 and touched a high of $19.70 in
early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
