Oct 23 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc
said on Thursday it agreed to pay $200 million for a
49.9 percent stake in BBC America and would take operational
control of the channel.
BBC Worldwide will retain a 50.1 percent stake in BBC
America.
BBC America, available on cable and satellite TV in 80
million U.S. homes, airs popular drama series such as "Doctor
Who" and "Orphan Black."
AMC Networks, the home of "The Walking Dead," "Mad Men" and
"Breaking Bad," will have operational control of BBC America,
including affiliate and advertising sales. AMC will consolidate
the results of the joint venture in its financial statements.
BBC America will be managed as a standalone channel within
the AMC Networks portfolio and BBC Worldwide North America will
continue as a wholly owned regional business within BBC
Worldwide, the commercial arm of the British Broadcasting
Corporation.
AMC will also handle U.S. distribution and advertising sales
for BBC World News.
AMC and BBC have worked together in the past on productions
like "Top of the Lake" and "The Honourable Woman."
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by Ted Kerr and Dan
Grebler)