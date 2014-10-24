(Adds comments from CEOs of AMC, BBC Worldwide)
Oct 23 AMC Networks Inc said on
Thursday it agreed to pay $200 million for a 49.9 percent stake
in BBC America and would take operational control of the cable
television channel.
BBC Worldwide will retain a 50.1 percent stake in BBC
America, which is available on cable and satellite TV in 80
million U.S. homes and airs popular drama series such as "Doctor
Who" and "Orphan Black."
AMC Networks, home of "The Walking Dead," "Mad Men" and
"Breaking Bad," will have operational control of BBC America,
including affiliate and advertising sales. AMC will consolidate
the results of the joint venture in its financial statements.
AMC Networks owns IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv in addition to
its flagship AMC network.
"We were attracted together by what a potent force we could
become as the home of smart TV and really top-end television,"
Tim Davie, chief executive of BBC Worldwide, said in an
interview.
BBC America will be managed as a stand-alone channel within
the AMC Networks portfolio, and BBC Worldwide North America will
continue as a wholly owned regional business within BBC
Worldwide, the commercial arm of the British Broadcasting
Corporation.
The deal is expected to provide the networks with a stronger
position in negotiations over the fees paid by cable and
satellite TV distributors, which are in the midst of a wave of
consolidation.
BBC America's programming also has proven appeal with online
video viewers in the United States, said Josh Sapan, chief
executive of AMC Networks, noting its success on platforms like
Netflix, Amazon.com Inc and Hulu. The networks are
considering their future digital strategy, he said.
"This is a long-term marriage," Sapan said. "Wherever the
digital world goes, we will go together."
AMC will also handle U.S. distribution and advertising sales
for BBC World News.
AMC and BBC have worked together in the past on productions
like "Top of the Lake" and "The Honourable Woman."
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore and Lisa Richwine
in Los Angeles; Editing by Ted Kerr, Dan Grebler and Peter
Cooney)