By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan

Feb 26 AMC Networks Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by strong ratings for its hit zombie drama "The Walking Dead" and its purchase of BBC America.

The company's shares rose as much as 5.6 percent in early trading on Thursday.

Advertising revenue from AMC's domestic business, called national networks, rose 24 percent to $255 million, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a year earlier, driven largely by "The Walking Dead". Nearly 15 million viewers watched the show's mid-season finale in November.

Revenue from national networks, which accounts for about 82 percent of AMC's total revenue and includes BBC America, rose 19.7 percent to $499.8 million.

AMC paid $200 million for a 49.9 percent stake in BBC America last October, taking operational control of the cable TV channel that reaches 80 million U.S. homes and airs popular drama series such as "Doctor Who" and "Orphan Black."

AMC released a spinoff of its Emmy-winning series "Breaking Bad" this month, titled "Better Call Saul". The show follows the exploits of lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, before he became chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White's attorney.

"Better Call Saul" became the No. 1 series premiere in cable history among viewers aged 18-49, according to Nielsen ratings.

Albert Fried & Co LLC analyst Rich Tullo says actual viewership for the show might be twice the Nielsen figures, citing online viewership, digital downloads and video-on-demand.

"The shows they (AMC) are putting out now, on a quality basis, are above the industry average," he told Reuters.

"Better Call Saul" will boost AMC's current-quarter results, even as the company continues to benefit from "The Walking Dead", Chief Financial Officer Sean Sullivan said on a post-earnings call.

AMC's purchase of international content provider Chellomedia in January 2014 boosted its international business, with revenue from the unit rising more than six-fold in the quarter.

The company's net revenue rose 40 percent to $609.4 million, above the average analyst estimate of $602.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to AMC's shareholders rose to $77.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in the quarter, from $35.4 million, or 49 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 99 cents per share.

AMC's stock was up 3.3 percent at 71.47 in mid-day trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Editing by Simon Jennings)