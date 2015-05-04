* 1st-qtr revenue $668.7 mln vs est $655.7 mln
* Earnings/shr $1.66 cents vs est $1.48
* Shares rise as much as 5.8 pct to record $80.70
(Adds CFO and analyst comments, details; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy
May 4 AMC Networks Inc, known for shows
such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead", reported a
quarterly profit above analysts' expectations as its popular
original programming boosted ad sales in its domestic business.
AMC Networks shares rose as much as 5.8 percent to a record
$80.70 on Monday.
Advertising revenue from the company's national networks
business jumped 25.3 percent to $260 million in the first
quarter ended March 31, driven largely by "Better Call Saul" and
the hit zombie drama, "The Walking Dead".
"The one-two punch of "The Walking Dead" and "Better Call
Saul" clearly moved the needle for advertisers and for the
income statement," Topeka Capital Markets analyst David Miller
said.
"Better Call Saul", a spin-off of AMC Networks' Emmy-winning
series "Breaking Bad", released in February. It was the
most-watched new series on cable in key advertiser demographics
in the period, the company said.
The show follows the exploits of lawyer Saul Goodman, played
by Bob Odenkirk, before he became the attorney for chemistry
teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White.
Revenue in national networks, which accounts for about 84
percent of AMC's total revenue, rose 25.4 percent to $563
million.
Analysts were impressed with the company's cost management
as it shifts to originally scripted shows from showing movie
reruns.
"You got to spend to make the high quality programming,"
Miller said. "We were very pleased to see the company keep the
lid on selling, general and administrative costs in the
quarter."
The company's current-quarter line-up includes the second
part of the season finale of advertising drama "Mad Men" and the
second season of "Turn: Washington's Spies".
"Mad Men is not nearly the same size show as Walking Dead.
But it's the last season, so I'm expecting them to have some
pretty good demand." MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson
said.
Ad growth, however, was expected to be more modest this
quarter, CFO Sean Sullivan said on a post-earnings call with
analysts.
Net income attributable to AMC Networks' shareholders rose
to $120.9 million, or $1.66 per share, for the first quarter
from $71.4 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 27.5 percent to $668.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.48 cents per
share and revenue of $655.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were up 3.1 percent at $78.65 on the
Nasdaq in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by
Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)