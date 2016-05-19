BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19 AmCad BioMed :
* Says it got marketing authorization in Europe for its product AmCAD-UV, which is used for early diagnosis of breast cancer
