May 20 AmCad BioMed :

* Says it to issue 11.8 million new shares at T$30 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 230.97626 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds to be used to develop new products

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zu2U

