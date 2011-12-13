Dec 13 A M Castle and Co : * Prices offerings of $225 million of senior secured notes due 2016 and $50 million of convertible senior notes due 2017 * Says the secured notes were priced at 96.5% of the face value * Says secured notes were priced at 96.5% of the face value * Says the secured notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 12.75% per annum * Says convertible notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 7% per annum