* Acquisition deal includes about $1.9 bln of debt
* Largest overseas acquisition by private Chinese company
* Deal marks Wanda's first investment outside China
By Terril Yue Jones and Denny Thomas
BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 21 Chinese conglomerate
Dalian Wanda Group agreed to buy AMC Entertainment for $2.6
billion, including debt, making it the biggest theatre operator
in the United States.
The deal, the largest overseas acquisition by a privately
held Chinese company, reflects the warming ties between the U.S.
and Chinese movie industries after China agreed in February to
open its cinemas to more American films.
The purchase will mark Wanda's first investment outside of
China and its first foray into the United States and Canada, the
world's biggest film market with ticket sales of $10.2 billion.
Chinese cinemas trailed with $2.1 billion in revenue last year.
"For Wanda, the deal may allow it to secure more Hollywood
movies for distribution in China in the long run," said Steve
Chow, an analyst with Kingsway Research in Hong Kong.
"Cinema operation is a growing business in China as people
are willing to spend on entertainment as their income increases.
In the U.S., it is a defensive business which generates a
relatively steady income," Chow said.
AMC and Wanda had held off-and-on discussions about a
possible deal more than a year ago. Talks grew serious after
AMC, the world's largest operator of IMAX screens, cancelled its
plans to go public, according to media reports..
The acquisition by Wanda, controlled by billionaire Wang
Jianlin, will include about $1.9 billion of net debt, a source
with knowledge of the matter said. AMC is partly owned by Apollo
Investment Fund and Carlyle Group.
"Wanda has also made a commitment to invest up to $500
million for operations," Wang, who is also Wanda's chief
executive, told reporters in Beijing on Monday.
"We will continue to invest cash after the merger. The cash
will be used for updating hardware and reducing debt," Wang
said.
Wanda, which has interests in commercial properties, luxury
hotels, tourism and department stores, holds $35 billion in
assets, with annual revenue reaching $16.7 billion.
The deal also highlights the rising appetite of Chinese
private sector companies for overseas assets. China's state
owned enterprises have so far dominated large global
acquisitions.
Earlier this year, privately owned Sany heavy Industry
, controlled by China's richest man Liang Wengen,
agreed to buy Germany pump maker Putzmeister for 360 million
euros ($472 million).
LANDMARK DEAL
The deal will surpass Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group
Ltd's $1.75 billion purchase of IBM's personal computing
business in 2004, according to Thomson Reuters data.
James Roy, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based China Market
Researchers, described Wanda's move into international cinema
operations as "very significant."
"AMC has a very established worldwide network of cinema and
will give them an established brand," Roy said. "It is a good
opportunity for the acquiring company to gain knowhow and
potentially to leverage that in their home market."
Wanda operates 86 theatres with 730 screens.
There could be more Chinese films shown through AMC
following the acquisition, said Craig Ramsey, AMC's executive
vice president and chief financial officer.
"We serve a diverse audience," Ramsey said. "There's a lot
of Hispanic, a lot of African American, there's a lot of Asian.
They like western products but they also like their own
home-created products."
In February, DreamWorks Animation announced a
landmark deal to build a production studio in Shanghai.
Last week, News Corp agreed to buy nearly 20
percent of Chinese film distributor and theatre operator Bona
Film Group Ltd for undisclosed terms. {ID:nL4E8GF4P6]
AMC'S LOSSES
Citigroup advised AMC in the deal, while Ernst & Young
was Wanda's advisor. Citigroup is now No. 4 in the Asia-Pacific
ex-Japan M&A league table ranking so far this year, compared
with No. 10 a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In its due diligence, Wanda considered AMC's overall losses
in 2010 and 2011.
"According to our evaluations, the reason for the losses is
not that AMC management has problems," he said. "The main
problem is it has too high a debt ratio. So we believe after the
merger, things will look good."
AMC, especially in 2011, faced high fixed costs of
maintaining so many theatres and a lack of hits from Hollywood,
the main source of the company's films, Chief Executive Gerry
Lopez said.
But the films "The Lorax" and "The Hunger Games" boosted
AMC's revenue in March, the company's best March ever, while the
blockbuster "The Avengers" made for a robust May, he said.
As of the end of last year, the second-biggest U.S. cinema
chain operated 347 theatres with 5,048 screens. Revenues reached
$2.5 billion.
Tennessee-based Regal Entertainment Group, the
largest, operated 527 theatres with 6,614 screens. Sales
totalled $2.7 billion.
AMC's management team at its Kansas City, Missouri
headquarters and the company's 18,500 employees will not be
affected by the deal.
The movie chain is owned by an investment group that
includes Bain Capital, CCMP Capital Advisors and Spectrum Equity
Capital.