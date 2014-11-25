Taiwan stocks rise tracking regional markets; all sectors rise

TAIPEI, April 21 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, tracking gains in regional markets as investors bet on strong earnings and tax reforms in the United States. As of 0251 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.75 percent at 9,705.06, after closing down 0.1 percent on Thursday. All sectors rose with the semiconductor index up 1.18 percent and the automobile index 0.77 percent higher, both seeing the biggest gains. Among actively traded stocks, Taiwan