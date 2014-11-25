BRIEF-Shunfa Hengye to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on April 28
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 27
Nov 25 Amci Habitat SA :
* 9-month revenue 2.6 million euros versus 884,872 euros last year
* 9-month profit before tax 615,652 euros versus 2.05 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/11SwdPe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI, April 21 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, tracking gains in regional markets as investors bet on strong earnings and tax reforms in the United States. As of 0251 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.75 percent at 9,705.06, after closing down 0.1 percent on Thursday. All sectors rose with the semiconductor index up 1.18 percent and the automobile index 0.77 percent higher, both seeing the biggest gains. Among actively traded stocks, Taiwan