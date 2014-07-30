July 30 Cable TV broadcaster AMC Networks Inc
is in talks to buy about 50 percent stake in BBC
America, BBC Worldwide's U.S. channel, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of Britain's public
broadcaster, is interested in a partnership that lets BBC
America use AMC's advertising sales and distribution network,
Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1zwBh7g)
AMC, controlled by the Dolan family, is known for airing hit
shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men".
BBC Worldwide and AMC could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)