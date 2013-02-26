Feb 26 Cable network AMC Networks Inc, which airs popular shows such as "The Walking Dead" and "Mad Men," reported higher quarterly revenue on a 16 percent rise in advertising sales.

Net income fell to $15.2 million, or 21 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $29.5 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $366.7 million. Advertising revenue rose 16 percent to $157 million.