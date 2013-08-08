* 2nd-qtr adj earnings/shr $0.74 vs est. $0.78
* Revenue $379.3 mln vs est. $368.1 mln
* Ad revenue rises about 14 pct
* Shares down 2.7 pct in mid-morning trade
Aug 8 AMC Networks Inc, operator of AMC
and other cable channels, reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit as it spent more on programming ahead of the
final seasons of its long-running hits "Mad Men" and "Breaking
Bad".
AMC, whose shares were down 3 percent in morning trade, did
not disclose details of its marketing and programming costs.
But Albert Fried & Co analyst Rich Tullo said the network
was spending more to develop content to replace both shows on
its AMC channel as well as expand programming on its other
channels, which include Sundance and IFC.
"Breaking Bad", a drama about a chemistry teacher who starts
dealing in drugs to support his family, is due to end its run in
September. The final season of "Mad Men", a drama about a New
York-based ad agency set in the 1960s, has not been announced.
AMC also produces the zombie drama "The Walking Dead", the
most popular drama on cable TV, whose season ended before the
start of the quarter but whose high ratings have helped to
attract advertisers to AMC.
AMC debuts its gritty Detroit-set crime drama "Low Winter
Sun" on Sunday and recently announced two new shows - "Turn",
set during the American War of Independence, and "Halt & Catch
Fire", about the personal computer boom of the 1980s.
AMC's revenue rose about 16 percent to $379.3 million in the
second quarter ended June 30, helped by a 14 percent rise in
advertising revenue to $147 million. Analysts on average had
expected revenue of $368.1 million.
Expenses rose 22.3 percent in the quarter, the company said
on a conference call, working out to about $208 million.
AMC recorded a gain of $133 million from a settlement with
Dish Network Corp related to Dish's decision in 2008 to
drop the now-defunct Voom HD network owned by AMC and former
parent Cablevision Systems Corp.
AMC's net income tripled to $135.7 million, or $1.87 per
share from $41.5 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the settlement, the company earned 74 cents per
share, falling short of the 78 cents per share analysts had
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AMC shares, which had risen 10 percent in the three months
to Wednesday, were down 2.6 percent at $69.30 in mid-morning
trading on the Nasdaq.