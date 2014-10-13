LONDON Oct 13 Private equity firm Cinven is due
to take around 400 million pounds (643.76 million US dollar) as
a dividend from its UK pharma firm Amdipharm Mercury (AMCo) as
part of a wider 985 million pound recapitalisation, banking
sources said on Monday.
Cinven creatd AMCo with the acquisitions of Mercury Pharma
in August 2012 and Amdipharm in October 2012. The merger was
backed with 280 million pounds of senior loans and 108.6 million
pounds of mezzanine debt as well as undrawn loans, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
It has now decided to conduct a dividend recapitalisation -
a process whereby existing debt is refinanced and increased to
facilitate a dividend payment to shareholders.
HSBC and Jefferies are global coordinators and bookrunners
on the on the deal, alongside bookrunners Lloyds and Mizuho.
The covenant-loose deal will refinance 469 million pounds of
existing loans and raise 516 million pounds of new senior loans,
denominated in euros and sterling, the banking sources said.
AMCo is increasing the size of its debt to repay its more
expensive mezzanine loans, take account of the company's
increased size from bolt-on acquisitions including Focus
Pharmaceuticals in October 2014 and Sweden-based Abcur in
December 2013 and to enable the dividend payout, the banking
sources said.
A bank meeting is due to take place on October 15 to show
the deal to investors. Existing lenders to AMCo need to give
consent to the recapitalisation and will be offered the chance
to roll on a cashless basis into the new deal, the banking
sources said.
Cinven declined to comment.
AMCo has performed well since its formation with debt to
earnings reducing to 3.4 times at the end of June, from 5.4
times when the merger financing was put in place in 2012.
(1 US dollar = 0.6213 British pound)
