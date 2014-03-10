CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on U.S. protectionism risk, lower oil prices
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
March 10 Minerals Technologies Inc said it would buy Amcol International Corp for about $1.7 billion, after Paris-based Imerys SA failed to match Minerals' sweetened bid of $45.75 per share.
Amcol had previously asked Imerys to match Minerals' offer of $45.75 per share.
Amcol shares fell 2 percent to $45.69 in early trading on Monday.
The company has large reserves of bentonite, a mineral used in the construction and energy industries.
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a chemicals firm reported a network disruption.