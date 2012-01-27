Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
Jan 27 Amcol International Corp posted an in-line fourth-quarter profit but its revenue missed analysts' estimates, sending the specialty minerals company's shares down as much as 12 percent.
For the fourth quarter, the company made a net profit of $13.8 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a loss of $9.4 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 6.5 percent to $233.7 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 43 cents a share on a revenue of $236.19 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company were trading down 9 percent at $26.69 on Friday morning. They fell as much as 12 percent to $25.93.
