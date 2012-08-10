Aug 10 Specialty minerals company Amcol
International Corp said it will delay the filing of its
second-quarter report with regulators as it may need to reduce
the value of inventory recorded in its environmental segment's
operations in Spain.
The company said it was not able to determine if any
financial statements will need to be restated or if its
second-quarter results will need to be revised. Amcol reported
second-quarter results on July 27.
The relevant periods may include one or more periods dating
back to as early as 2010, the company said.
Amcol's environmental segment-- which made up more than a
fifth of first-quarter revenue-- has been hurt by sharp declines
in construction activity in Europe.
The segment, which makes products like moisture and vapor
barriers, for use in commercial construction, generates nearly
43 percent of its sales from Europe.
Amcol has filed a form 12b-25 to report the delay in filing
its quarterly report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30.