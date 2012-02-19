MELBOURNE Feb 20 Australian packaging group Amcor Ltd reported a 14 percent rise in half-year profit on Monday, aided again by savings reaped from its Alcan and Ball acquisitions, and said it expected its biggest business to grow in emerging markets in the second half.

Amcor said it expected its flexible packaging business, including tobacco packaging, to have stable volumes in mature markets while continuing to grow in emerging markets in the second half.

The rigid plastics, mainly drinks bottles, "is expected to achieve substantial earnings growth for the 2012 full year," the company said.

Net profit before one-offs rose to A$304.7 million ($326.5 million) for the six months to December 2011 from A$267.4 million a year earlier, and compared with an average forecast of A$298 million from seven analysts.

Most of the company's growth over the past year has come from the benefits it has captured from wrapping in the Alcan and Ball businesses it took over two years ago, while underlying growth has been subdued, raw materials costs have risen and a strong Australian dollar has hit profit translation.

Shares in Amcor, hitched to staples like food and drink, have fallen 5 percent so far this year, against a 3 percent rise in the broader market as investors' risk appetite has increased.

($1 = 0.9333 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)