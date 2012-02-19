MELBOURNE Feb 20 Australian packaging
group Amcor Ltd reported a 14 percent rise in half-year
profit on Monday, aided again by savings reaped from its Alcan
and Ball acquisitions, and said it expected its biggest business
to grow in emerging markets in the second half.
Amcor said it expected its flexible packaging business,
including tobacco packaging, to have stable volumes in mature
markets while continuing to grow in emerging markets in the
second half.
The rigid plastics, mainly drinks bottles, "is expected to
achieve substantial earnings growth for the 2012 full year," the
company said.
Net profit before one-offs rose to A$304.7 million ($326.5
million) for the six months to December 2011 from A$267.4
million a year earlier, and compared with an average forecast of
A$298 million from seven analysts.
Most of the company's growth over the past year has come
from the benefits it has captured from wrapping in the Alcan and
Ball businesses it took over two years ago, while underlying
growth has been subdued, raw materials costs have risen and a
strong Australian dollar has hit profit translation.
Shares in Amcor, hitched to staples like food and drink,
have fallen 5 percent so far this year, against a 3 percent rise
in the broader market as investors' risk appetite has increased.
($1 = 0.9333 Australian dollars)
