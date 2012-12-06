* To generate cash again in second half of 2013
* AMD, GlobalFoundries agreement scaled back next year
* AMD needs to save cash
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 6 Advanced Micro Devices
will scale back on purchases from manufacturing partner
GlobalFoundries Inc in 2013, helping the struggling
microprocessor company conserve cash as the personal computer
market continues to decelerate.
A distant runner-up to Intel Corp, AMD is trying to
raise capital and arrest steep declines in revenue alongside the
declining PC market, on which it depends for the lions' share of
its revenue.
It divulged plans last month to sell and lease back its
campus in Austin, Texas, to raise cash and fund its chipmaking
business.
On Thursday, AMD said it had struck a deal with
GlobalFoundries to amend its existing wafer supply
agreement with the foundry, which was created mainly by spinning
off AMD's manufacturing operation.
Under a third amendment to the agreement, AMD will lower
wafer purchase commitments for the fourth quarter of 2012 to
about $115 million, and for fiscal 2013 to $1.15 billion.
Along with lowered payments for research and development,
the agreement with the foundry partner should allow AMD to
return to free cash flow generation by the second half of 2013,
the company said in a statement.
Chief Executive Rory Read has said he does not expect the PC
market, which accounts for about 85 percent of AMD's business,
to recover for several quarters.
The growing popularity of Apple's iPad and Google
Inc Android devices have sapped demand for PCs. With
Chinese and European economic growth slowing and the U.S.
recovery tepid, global PC shipments are expected to decline
slightly this year - the first annual drop since 2001.
AMD, one of Silicon Valley's oldest chipmakers, has been
laying off engineers while looking for new markets and trying to
slow the pace at which it burns through cash. Its cash declined
by $279 million in the third quarter to $1.48 billion, and the
company has reduced its "optimal" cash target to $1.1 billion
from $1.5 billion.
AMD's shares held steady at $2.34 in after-hours trade.