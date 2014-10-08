BRIEF-Psychemedics Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Psychemedics Corporation announces record q1 revenues and earnings
Oct 8 Chipmaker AMD said Chief Operating Officer Lisa Su would replace Rory Read as chief executive, effective immediately.
Read, also the president of the company, is stepping down as part of a transition plan, AMD said in a statement.
Read, who was named CEO in August 2011, will remain with the company in an advisory role until the end of the year, AMD said. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results