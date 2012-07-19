SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 Chipmaker Advanced Micro
Devices posted second-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion
and a net pr ofit o f $37 million, or 5 cents a share, as it
struggles with a weak global economy and tepid PC sales.
AMD warned last week that its second-quarter revenue could
be down 11 percent from the first quarter. On Thursday, it
estimated revenue in the current third quarter would fa ll 1
pe r cent from the second quarter, plus or minus 3 percent.
Analysts had forecast that AMD would see $ 1.50 billion in
revenue for the current quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.