Feb 29 - Advanced Micro Devices plans to buy
Silicon Valley startup SeaMicro Inc for $334 million to gain a
foothold in smaller, lower-power computer servers, a potential
area of growth as Internet services expand and corporations look
to save on electricity bills.
AMD's first major acquisition under new CEO Rory Read, who
replaced the ousted Dirk Meyer, is aimed at the microserver
market, where relatively lightweight -- and hence lower-power --
computers host Web services including multimedia streaming.
The company hopes to market SeaMicro's servers, which it
says consumes a quarter of the power and take up a sixth the
space of a typical server that comprises the massive "farms"
that corporations now maintain, to its corporate parters:
Hewlett Packard, Dell Inc and IBM.
"They've got the technology, we've got the relationships,"
AMD director of product marketing John Fruehe said in a brief
telephone interview. "A microserver with a very low footprint
... is what the cloud market is looking for."
The rapid adoption of cloud computing -- where data and
applications are stored on or hosted on remote computers via the
Interent -- is driving worldwide server demand.
SeaMicro just last month announced its first servers powered
by AMD arch-rival Intel Corp would be available on the
market. It's unclear how the proposed acquisition will affect
that partnership.
Experts say microservers might become popular with smaller
companies -- such as Internet startups -- that are both
conserving capital while eschewing the need for the raw
processing power of today's computer servers. SeaMicro's
customers include Mozilla, Skype and eHarmony.
But Fruehe said SeaMicro also has the capability to go
mainstream and its servers can be scaled-out to accommodate more
intensive tasks.
AMD will be footing $281 million of cash from its reserves
for SeaMicro, which is backed by Khosla Ventures, Draper Fisher
Jurvetson, Crosslink Capital, among other investors. The
acquisition, which is expected to close in about 30 days, will
not change the company's 2012 guidance but will begin affecting
earnings after this year.
AMD's shares held steady in extended trading after closing
at $7.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.