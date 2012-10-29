By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
plans to use technology from Britain's ARM Holdings Plc
to make energy-efficient processors for servers, a
growing business that the troubled chipmaker hopes will help
offset the struggling PC industry.
AMD will expand its push into the small but growing
microserver market, combining ARM's architecture typically used
in smartphones with the x86 architecture common in servers,
Chief Executive Officer Rory Read said on Monday.
"AMD is the only computing company on the planet that's
introducing this ambidextrous architecture spanning both x86 and
ARM ecosystems," he told reporters at an event.
One of Silicon Valley's oldest chipmakers, AMD is losing
money and struggling to redefine itself as consumers
increasingly favor tablets over laptops and as manufacturers
worried about the economy hold off on building new PCs.
The company, which is a distant No. 2 to top chipmaker Intel
Corp, announced this month it would slash 15 percent of
its workforce, while devoting more resources to areas outside of
its traditional PC business, including communications,
industrial and gaming applications.