WRAPUP 8-N.Korea missile detected by THAAD, programme progressing faster than expected-South
* North Korean missile was detected by controversial THAAD system
TAIPEI, June 1 Advanced Micro Device Inc expects to return to operating profitability in the second half of this year, Chief Executive Lisa Su said Wednesday.
"I expect our revenue to grow for the full year," Su said on the sidelines of the Computex technology show in Taipei.
In mid-April, AMD reported first-quarter revenue falling 19.2 percent year-on-year with a net loss at $109 million. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* North Korean missile was detected by controversial THAAD system
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results