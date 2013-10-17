By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Advanced Micro Devices
posted third-quarter results above expectations as the
chipmaker turns to new game consoles to offset slow demand in
the personal computer industry.
AMD's recently surging stock declined 6 percent in extended
trade after closing unchanged at $4.09.
Advanced Micro Devices reported a third-quarter net profit
of $48 million, or 6 cents a share, compared to a net loss of
$157 million or 21 cents a share in the year-ago quarter as the
chipmaker turns to upcoming game consoles to offset slow demand
for personal computers.
The company said its non-GAAP earnings per share were 4
cents, beating expectations of 2 cents a share.
AMD said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue was $1.46
billion, compared to $1.27 billion in the same quarter last
year. Analysts on average expected third-quarter revenue of
$1.416 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It said fourth-quarter revenue would rise 5 percent, plus or
minus 3 percent, compared with the September quarter. That would
be about $1.533 billion.
Analysts on average expected third-quarter revenue of $1.416
billion and fourth-quarter revenue of $1.508 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.