(Adds comment from analyst, background on game consoles)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
posted a 6 percent decline in personal computer chip
sales, dampening hopes that its fast-growing gaming-console
business can take up the slack and sending its shares 7 percent
lower.
AMD's third-quarter results on Thursday beat analysts'
forecasts as the chipmaker benefited from supplying processors
for new game consoles like Sony Corp's
PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp's Xbox One, which go
on sale in November.
But investors had hoped for an even bigger boost, as AMD's
larger core PC business continues to shrink. The company's
stock, which had gained 12 percent over the past week, fell more
than 7 percent to $3.81 in extended trading.
AMD has long competed against larger Intel Corp in
supplying chips for PCs, but as consumers buy fewer laptops and
desktop computers, the company is seeking new markets.
The stock has surged on expectations its semi-customized
chips for the pair of upcoming game consoles - would make up for
a slowdown in sales of PC processors and return the company to
profits.
"They beat expectations but I think buyside expectations
were quite a bit higher," said Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon.
"This thing is hedge-fund hotel right now. Nobody's in it for
the long term."
AMD's computing solution business, which includes PC
processors, fell 6 percent in the third quarter compared to the
second quarter. That compares to larger Intel's 3.5 percent
increase in revenue from PC processors in the same period.
Intel is midst of launching new chips, codenamed Haswell and
Bay Trail, for PCs and tablets, some of which are competing
against low-cost laptops AMD has been focusing on.
"They probably lost market share to Intel," said Stifel
Nicolaus analyst Kevin Cassidy. "That was a surprise. Intel's
Bay Trail and Haswell are coming in on top of where AMD was."
It remains unclear how many of the new game consoles will be
sold in the months following their planned release in November,
as well as how profitable the chips sold for the consoles will
be for AMD.
Microsoft and Sony may struggle to sell their game consoles
to consumers who increasingly prefer to play games on tablets,
some analysts said. Others say there is strong pent-up demand
for the first new consoles in years.
AMD reported a third-quarter net profit of $48 million, or 6
cents a share, compared to a net loss of $157 million, or 21
cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents a share beat expectations for 2
cents.
Revenue rose to $1.46 billion from $1.27 billion in the
third quarter last year. Analysts on average had expected $1.416
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AMD said fourth-quarter revenue would rise 5 percent, plus
or minus 3 percent, from the September quarter. That would be
about $1.533 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.416 billion
in the third quarter and $1.508 billion in the fourth, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Carol Bishopric and
Richard Chang)