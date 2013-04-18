BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry Q4 earnings per share $0.63
* Kingold Jewelry reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by annual sales of $1.4 billion and record net income
April 18 Advanced Micro Devices reported first-quarter revenue of $1.09 billion and a net loss of $146 million, or 19 cents a share, as it rushes to find new markets to offset its declining core PC chip business.
Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Kingold Jewelry reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by annual sales of $1.4 billion and record net income
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - co as sponsor, and unit as borrower entered into a credit agreement with federal home loan mortgage corporation