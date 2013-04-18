By Noel Randewich

April 18 Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street's expectations as it rushes to find new markets to offset its declining core PC chip business.

The chipmaker on Thursday reported revenue of $1.09 billion, down from $1.59 billion in the year-ago quarter. It said June-quarter revenue would rise 2 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, compared to the March quarter.

Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.046 billion and June-quarter revenue of $1.071 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AMD said in a statement it had a net loss of $146 million, or 19 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $590 million, or 80 cents a share in the same quarter last year.

Its adjusted loss per share was 13 cents. Analysts expected 18 cents.