SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Chipmaker Advanced Micro
Devices Inc posted a net loss for the first-quarter as
it struggles to replace dwindling sales of PC chips with
processors for game consoles.
The net loss was $20 million, or 3 cents per share, in the
March quarter, compared with a loss of $146 million, or 19 cents
per share a year earlier. Excluding items, AMD earned 2 cents
per share.
Revenue rose 28 percent to $1.40 billion in the first
quarter. Analysts on average had expected $1.34 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
