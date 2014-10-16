SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Advanced Micro Devices Inc , a chipmaker struggling to expand beyond its core personal computer market, said on Thursday it was cutting 7 percent of its workforce in a move that would save about $9 million in the fourth quarter and $85 million next year.

The company's third major round of job cuts since 2011 comes a week after AMD said Chief Executive Rory Read had been replaced by Chief Operating Officer Lisa Su, an unexpected move that sparked speculation about fresh troubles at the chipmaker. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)