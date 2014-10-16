SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
, a chipmaker struggling to expand beyond its core
personal computer market, said on Thursday it was cutting 7
percent of its workforce in a move that would save about $9
million in the fourth quarter and $85 million next year.
The company's third major round of job cuts since 2011 comes
a week after AMD said Chief Executive Rory Read had been
replaced by Chief Operating Officer Lisa Su, an unexpected move
that sparked speculation about fresh troubles at the chipmaker.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich)